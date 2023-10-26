NewsCrime

Daylight targeted shooting outside busy Langley Starbucks sends one to hospital

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Oct 26 2023, 6:06 pm
Daylight targeted shooting outside busy Langley Starbucks sends one to hospital
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

A person has been injured in a brazen daylight shooting in Langley Thursday morning.

Langley RCMP says it happened at 8:30 am in the area of 216th Street and Fraser Highway, a busy intersection for motorists and close to a popular Starbucks.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was sent to hospital in serious condition.

Starbucks Langley

A stock image photo of the area of the shooting. Google Maps

“This location, especially at this time of day, is very busy with both foot and vehicle traffic,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. van Herk.

A few moments after reports of shots fired, a vehicle was found aflame in the area of 68th Avenue and 229th Street, which is believed to be related.

Anyone with information on this is urged to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

