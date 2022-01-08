IHIT investigating deadly shooting in Langley's Walnut Grove

Langley RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating a deadly shooting in the Township of Langley.

The shooting reportedly occurred in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood, around 88th Avenue and 202nd Street.

The RCMP says that shots rang out around 2 pm on Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the intersection of 88th Avenue and 202nd Street to respond to reports of a shooting.

A male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Langley RCMP doesn’t believe this was a random incident.

RCMP say that the area where the shooting took place will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time.”

IHIT was called on to investigate and will be working on the case alongside Langley RCMP. IHIT seems to confirm the suspicion that the shooting was targeted.

IHIT DEPLOYED TO LANGLEY.

1 person is confirmed deceased. Investigation in early stages. Shooting appears to be targeted.

More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/tWLVvROY16 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 8, 2022

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” said a statement from Langley RCMP.

The area where the shooting took place is a busy commercial area of Langley with lots of foot and street traffic.

IHIT is expected to say more on the matter on Friday evening.

Langley RCMP are looking for witnesses, and anyone with information can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]