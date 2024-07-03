Langley's Danton Heinen took less money to sign with Canucks

Playing in Vancouver means a lot to Danton Heinen, and the new Canucks free agent signing was willing to put his money where his mouth was.

Including playoffs, the Langley product has played more than 500 games in his NHL career. But he has never suited up for his hometown team.

So when the 28-year-old became an unrestricted free agent July 1 and the Canucks came calling, he was willing to take a bit less.

“Danton being a Vancouver kid… he definitely took a little bit less money to come home here and play for the Canucks. He was extremely excited about it,” GM Patrik Allvin said after signing Heinen to a two-year contract worth $2.25 million per season.

It does seem like the Canucks got good value with Heinen, who scored 36 points (17-19-36) last season. AFP Analytics projected his next contract at three years and $2.915 million per season.

“It does mean a lot to play close to home. Something I always wanted to do,” Heinen said when asked about taking less to sign with the Canucks. “It’s a passionate fan base, and that’s something you want to play in front of. Also the team, I feel like it’s a team that’s competitive and not far away from winning, and that’s exciting.”

Heinen said his mom was the most excited person in his family about him signing in Vancouver and revealed that his fondest memory of being a fan was when Alex Burrows scored in Game 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. He was a 15-year-old kid in the building that night.

“Being local, being around here, growing up watching the team, it’s obviously a place I wanted to play one day,” he said.

The former Surrey Eagles winger can play up and down in the lineup and should give head coach Rick Tocchet options when putting his lines together. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound left winger could fit on any line, and might be an option for the penalty kill as well.

He certainly sounds like a Tocchet type of player when describing his style of play.

“I take a lot of pride in my two-way game. It’s something that I’ve tried to develop over the years. Just kind of being good on both sides of the puck, whether it’s penalty kill or offensive. I try to take pride and put pressure on myself to produce and chip in offensively as well. The biggest part of my game is my ability to make plays, so that’s something I’m going to try to do all over the ice.

“Anything to try to help this team win.”