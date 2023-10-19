Langara College is hiring and some jobs pay over $40 an hour

If you enjoy life on a college campus and are in the market for work, you might want to take a peek at jobs being offered by Langara College.

Most positions pay well above minimum wage, with some offering full-time work for over $40 per hour.

Langara has jobs available for people of all backgrounds, but here are some of the best paying.

Folks with expertise in HR should look into the HR associate role, which pays up to $42.60 per hour. Successful applicants should have a human resources diploma and at least two years of experience working in an HR role in a unionized environment.

Workers with an IT background would be interested in the desktop system analyst position. The temporary role lasts a year and can pay up to $41.91 per hour. Applicants need a two-year diploma in computing studies like applied computer science or computer information systems and lots of experience in related fields.

For those with experience in administrative roles, Langara is looking for an administrative assistant in the faculty of nursing. The position pays up to $39.63 per hour.

Langara is also looking to fill a payroll and benefits clerk position, which pays up to $35.26 per hour. Applicants must have completed Grade 12, obtained a payroll compliance practitioner certification, and have four years of related payroll experience.

Click here to find out more information about the positions on offer and how you can apply.