Get massive savings from this premium furniture brand in Vancouver

Time to curb-alert those lumpy couches and ripped-up lounge chairs, because La-Z-Boy stores across Metro Vancouver are hosting their Buy More Save More furniture sale!

Running from now until Sunday, September 29, you can get amazing deals off anything in store, which means you can get your hands on their entire catalogue of amazing furniture for an even better price — including recliners, chairs, sofas, sectionals and other home amenities.

Nothing’s off limits during this sale, and the more you purchase, the more you’ll save. Depending on how much you buy, you can get up to 50% off on your purchase — but buying more isn’t the only way to save.

Score an extra discount

If you head to your nearest La-Z-Boy outlet on Friday, September 20, you can get an extra 20% off in-stock items or 10% off custom orders for that day only.

Can’t make it in? No problem! You didn’t hear it from us, but if you sign up for La-Z-Boy’s newsletter, you can receive a special surprise coming into your inbox you’re not going to want to miss.

La-Z-Boy has always been the go-to retailer for all your home furnishing needs for decades, and for good reason. The name alone evokes a comfort that meets you where you’re at in life, letting you just lean back and relax.

With four locations across Metro Vancouver — in Richmond, North Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Langley — you’ll be able to find a piece you love and make the most of this sale.

Make your home the comfiest place around and take advantage of La-Z-Boy’s Buy More Save More sale at your nearest location.

La-Z-Boy Buy More Save More

