We love a new cafe concept, especially when it involves lots of greenery and an added dose of island vibes.

La La Island Cafe just soft opened last week at 2951 West Broadway, serving up espresso drinks and baked goods, with sandwiches and cakes to be added to the menu soon.

With green checkered tables, an abundance of hanging plants, and cool custom-built chairs in a huge airy space, the cafe is a welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

For now, the cafe will be open every day from 8 am to 8 pm.

La La Island Cafe

Address: 2951 West Broadway, Vancouver

