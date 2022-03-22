Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decide to change their new baby's name (VIDEO)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to change their baby son’s name after his first month in the world.

Jenner, who has 320 million followers on Instagram, shared the news with the world on her story.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore 😅😅,” the reality TV star wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

This comes after Jenner released a YouTube video on Monday titled “To Our Son.” The short film follows her second pregnancy from the announcement to the baby shower, to the big day.

It includes messages from Scott’s and her families to the new baby boy.

Jenner announced the arrival of her and Scott’s second child in an Instagram post on February 6.

“💙 2/2/22,” she wrote in the caption, signifying the baby boy’s birthday.

The photo shows a baby’s tiny hand being held by what is presumably her daughter Stormi’s hand.

It was the only glimpse the makeup mogul gave fans of the new addition to their family.

Since then, Jenner has posted one other photo on her Instagram, giving her followers a peek at her son’s cute baby feet.

The parents have not announced the infant’s new name.