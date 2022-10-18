Suspension coming?: NHL looking at Kuznetsov’s ugly slash on Canucks’ Burroughs

Kyle Burroughs has been a magnet for action this young season. And Evgeny Kuznetsov is the latest infractor.

Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety and is facing a possible suspension after he struck the Vancouver Canucks defenceman in the head with his stick, the league has announced.

Caps' Evgeny Kuznetsov awaits Player Safety ruling for High-Stick on Canucks' Burroughs: https://t.co/Bcb7f6yL7p pic.twitter.com/lKAG1xMkgA — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) October 18, 2022

The slash came in Vancouver’s zone late in the second period after the Washington Capitals forward unsuccessfully drove to the Canucks goal on Monday. Burroughs knocked Kuznetsov down, and Kuznetsov responded with a two-hand slash that caught the Vancouver rearguard up high.

Kuznetsov was given a two-minute minor on the play. He assisted on three consecutive Washington goals in the third period of the 6-4 win against the Canucks, including the game-winner.

It’s the second time in three games Burroughs has been on the receiving end of a questionable infraction.

Darnell Nurse was given a maximum fine for his latest hit on Burroughs in a season-opening 5-3 loss against the Edmonton Oilers last Wednesday. Nurse was given a two-minute penalty for interference on the play.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NHLPA, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.