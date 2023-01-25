Agent for Kuzmenko "hopeful" a Canucks contract will get done soon

The agent for Andrei Kuzmenko is “hopeful” a deal will get done between his client and the Vancouver Canucks.

Kuzmenko, who signed with the Canucks as an unrestricted free agent in the summer, is eligible to hit the open market again at the end of the season.

“We met for the first time last week in Florida. Obviously I have a great relationship with the Vancouver Canucks with Jim (Rutherford), with Patrik (Allvin), and [Emilie Castonguay]’s been outstanding to deal with. She’s very good to do business with,” Dan Milstein, Kuzmenko’s agent, told Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on Donnie & Dhali on Wednesday.

“It’s a process. It’s going to take a little bit of time. All it takes is one phone call. We have established the ground rules and we’ll just basically try to chip it away and hopefully we’ll get this thing done very soon.”

"We will chip away and hopefully get this done very soon.." Andei Kuzmenko's agent, Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1), joined the guys to update the latest on contract negotiations with the #Canucks Full interview..https://t.co/3BZIdJSVoC pic.twitter.com/bGj22hUIyv — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) January 25, 2023

Kuzmenko has 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 46 games as a rookie for the Canucks, and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent again at the season’s end.

He makes a base salary of $950,000 and can earn an additional $850,000 in bonuses this season, including a 20-goal top-up he cashed Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 26-year-old, who is ineligible for the Calder Trophy, as been one of Vancouver’s best bets as an open-market signing.

**Keep an eye 👁️ on**

I’m told per Van F Kuzmenko’s Camp, they’ve had discussions on Contract Extension, no urgency, but on a potential bridge deal it could land on 2Yr 5-6M AAV. Situation remains fluid. @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 25, 2023

NHL insider Kevin Weekes tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the two sides could be debating a two-year bridge deal in the neighbourhood of $5-6 million annually.

“It takes one phone call,” Milstein said. “Obviously it’s no secret that Andrei could’ve selected any of the 32 teams just back in July when he signed and he selected the Vancouver Canucks for a reason. So he would like to stay here. Obviously in the end it’s business and we’re going to look at the contract situation and factor it all in.

“I’m hopeful that we can still get the deal done.”