Krispy Kreme just launched an original glaze soft serve for summer

Dished Staff
Jun 22 2022, 8:34 pm
Courtesy Krispy Kreme

When it comes to wild and unusual soft-serve ice cream flavours, we are all about experimenting and trying something new.

To celebrate the first day of summer, Krispy Kreme just added an Original Glazed Soft-Serve ice cream to its lineup of frosty treats.

Available as of June 21 in select markets, the soft serve tastes like the fan-favourite glazed doughnut and is available in shakes, cones, and cups.

krispy kreme

Chocolate Ice Cone (Courtesy Krispy Kreme)

Bad news for us Canadians, though: the special soft-serve flavour is only available in the US for now, in the following select markets:

  • Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina
  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia
  • Charleston, West Virginia
  • Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee
  • San Antonio, Texas

The treat will be available in other states later in the summer (including Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Kansas), but if you want to give it a try you’ll have to either fly or drive there.

Road trip anyone?

