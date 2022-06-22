Krispy Kreme just launched an original glaze soft serve for summer

When it comes to wild and unusual soft-serve ice cream flavours, we are all about experimenting and trying something new.

To celebrate the first day of summer, Krispy Kreme just added an Original Glazed Soft-Serve ice cream to its lineup of frosty treats.

Available as of June 21 in select markets, the soft serve tastes like the fan-favourite glazed doughnut and is available in shakes, cones, and cups.

Bad news for us Canadians, though: the special soft-serve flavour is only available in the US for now, in the following select markets:

Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina



Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia



Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee

San Antonio, Texas

The treat will be available in other states later in the summer (including Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Kansas), but if you want to give it a try you’ll have to either fly or drive there.

Road trip anyone?