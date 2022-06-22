Krispy Kreme just launched an original glaze soft serve for summer

When it comes to wild and unusual soft-serve ice cream flavours, we are all about experimenting and trying something new.
To celebrate the first day of summer, Krispy Kreme just added an Original Glazed Soft-Serve ice cream to its lineup of frosty treats.
Available as of June 21 in select markets, the soft serve tastes like the fan-favourite glazed doughnut and is available in shakes, cones, and cups.
Bad news for us Canadians, though: the special soft-serve flavour is only available in the US for now, in the following select markets:
- Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee
- San Antonio, Texas
The treat will be available in other states later in the summer (including Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Kansas), but if you want to give it a try you’ll have to either fly or drive there.
Road trip anyone?