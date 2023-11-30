Kraft is launching a new plant-based mac & cheese

Kraft’s launching a brand-new mac and cheese, but this time, it’s forgoing the cheese altogether.

Kraft announced it’s launching its first-ever plant-based mac and cheese, creatively dubbed “NotMac&Cheese,” but sadly for Canadians, we might have to wait a while to actually try it.

Kraft teamed up with food tech company NotCo to develop a vegan alternative to the well-known and loved mac and cheese while still capturing the taste and texture we know and love.

The new plant-based mac and cheese will be available in Original and White Cheddar flavours and will be rolling out to stores in the US now and throughout early 2024.

It joins other plant-based products in Kraft’s lineup, including NotCheese Slices and NotMayo.

Right now, the new plant-based version will only be available in the US. However, a rep for Kraft-Heinz told Dished the company is exploring international expansion, so here’s hoping for a Canadian launch ASAP.

We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if the plant-based Kraft mac and cheese is caught up by the dreaded shrinkflation.