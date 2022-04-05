What happens in Vegas: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot in Sin City

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker just got married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

TMZ broke the story early Tuesday morning, reporting that the couple tied the knot on The Strip after attending the Grammys together.

According to their sources, the couple went to a wedding chapel on Monday at 1:30 am.

In October last year, Barker asked Kourtney to marry him in a romantic, flower-filled sandy beachside proposal.

At first, TMZ reported that the couple had a marriage license, which they presented to the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel. Two hours after it was published, the story was updated to specify that the chapel doesn’t perform weddings without a marriage license. However, sources close to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis maintain that they don’t technically have a legal marriage license.

No one was allowed to take any photos, with the exception of the couple’s personal photographer. They also brought security to the chapel.

“We’re told it was important to them that an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding … so Elvis pronounced them man and wife,” TMZ’s report read.

Kourtney Kardashian will be featured on the upcoming Hulu TV series The Kardashians. Debuting on April 14, the show will follow the Kardashians and the Jenners’ lives.

Barker has divorced twice; his last marriage ended in 2008. He has two children.

Kourtney was previously married to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Scott Disick. The couple parted ways after ten years of marriage in 2015 and had three kids together.