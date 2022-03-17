Kim Kardashian's former housekeeper is demanding she be sanctioned

Former employees of Kim Kardashian have been making allegations against her for a while, and there are some new developments in the lawsuit.

Andrew Ramirez, one of Kardashian’s former housekeepers, is demanding the star face the music for her treatment in court — he’s suing.

According to court documents obtained by pop culture and celebrity news website Radar Online, he’s demanding US$1,857.50 in sanctions from her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Ramirez is one of seven individuals who performed housekeeping duties for Kim at her US$60 million Hidden Hills home that filed the lawsuit.

Radar Online reported that the seven ex-employees say they were not paid regularly, not given pay stubs, couldn’t take meal breaks, and were put in contractor positions even though they were promised full-time roles. The gig-style contract made them ineligible for receiving benefits, and Kim did not reimburse them for their expenses either.

Another issue they had was not being reimbursed for expenses they made. Kardashian denies that the employees were hired by her, or she had any control over them.

The KKW Beauty founder maintains she never hired the staffers directly, and a third-party service was used to find them.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian came under fire for out-of-touch statements she made in an interview with Variety. When asked what advice she would give to women in business, the entrepreneur said she had the “best advice.”

“Get your f**cking ass up and work,” Kim said pointedly. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work.”