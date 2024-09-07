Vancouver is home to some incredible neighbourhoods. This begs the question, which one is the best?

While there are tons of great places to choose from, Kitsilano shines as the standout neighbourhood with its walkability, sports scene, and stunning view of Vancouver’s scenery from its beloved beach.

Here’s why we think Kits is the ultimate neighbourhood in Vancouver.

Sports galore

Kits is a place that truly has it all. There are spots around the area for all kinds of sports, with tennis courts, volleyball courts, and basketball courts dotted around Kits Beach. It’s a great area to be active while also staying social, and with so many options, you can quickly figure out what sport you want to crush.

Friendly

Despite Vancouver being known as a hard place to make friends, the people in Kits are always down for a chat. Whether you’re dancing away at a free salsa session at Kits Showboat or taking a stroll by the bars on Yew Street, people are super friendly and will happily stop to have a conversation. So, it’s the perfect place to expand your social circle.

Easy commutes

Commuting is never going to be fun, but at least the journey is never too long in Kits. There are tons of bus services going through the area, and Kits acts as a great midpoint between so many places. It only takes around 20 minutes to commute to downtown or UBC by bus. What a perk!

Amazing food scene

From fine dining establishments to lively pubs, Kitsilano has a delicious food scene. You can get mouth-watering sushi from Raisu, incredible poutine from Elwoods, and scrumptious saganaki from Simpatico Ristorante, to name a few. No matter what cuisine you like, there’s a place that has it in Kits.

Proximity to Granville Island

Walkability elevates a neighbourhood, and Kits has the bonus of being right next to well-loved Granville Island. Visitors and residents alike can easily stroll to the public market and enjoy the sweet tunes of the buskers while savouring one of the iconic treats by Lee’s Donuts. It’s the ideal day!

Winter sled time

Kitsilano thrives in the summer, but it’s also a great place to be in the winter. When the winter weather kicks in and the snow starts to fall around the city, most of the traffic around Vancouver comes to a steady halt. Each year, Kits residents make the most of the snow, and families sled down some of the hills leading to the beach. It’s a wholesome activity and so much fun for everyone involved.

