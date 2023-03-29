Kim's Mart on East Broadway ordered to close by health authorities

A popular Korean grocery store didn’t pass a recent inspection by health authorities.

According to an inspection report issued by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), Kim’s Mart on East Broadway has been ordered to close due to non-compliance after a routine inspection.

The grocery store, which is located at 523 East Broadway, was inspected on Tuesday, March 28, according to the report.

Kim’s Mart was found to be not in compliance with a variety of VCH rules, with two non-critical infractions and four critical infractions.

For example, a rule is that the premises must be free of pests, but inspectors found signs of rodent activity.

Also, the rule is that “all equipment, food contact surfaces, utensils, dishes and glasses used on the premises are washed and sanitized in a manner that removes contamination,” but Kim’s Mart’s manual dishwashing procedure isn’t good enough to remove contamination, said inspectors.

Inspectors also found that there wasn’t a sanitation plan developed, and hand washing stations were not properly supplied and maintained. Also, inspectors found that food wasn’t being handled in a sanitary matter to prevent contamination.

Now, a closure order has been issued, and Kim’s Mart has been directed to comply with VCH rules.

You can learn more and see other VCH inspection reports on their website.