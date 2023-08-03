“Devastating”: Three-year-old from Metro Vancouver killed by falling tree

A falling tree killed a three-year-old child in late July, and new information suggests the victim was from Metro Vancouver.

Daily Hive reported on the tragic death earlier this week, but it wasn’t known where the child was from.

We’ve since learned that the victim and his family are from Port Coquitlam.

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West tweeted his condolences about the incident, linking to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the victim’s family.

As a parent, I cannot imagine anything worse. If you wish to support the family during this time, a gofundme has been established: https://t.co/TuVOqOx6oW — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) August 3, 2023

Friends of the family started the fundraiser, and the GoFundMe page says the boy who was killed was the family’s youngest son and one of four boys.

The incident happened in BC’s Okanagan region, and a statement from BC Parks offered condolences to the family.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, had more to say.

“On Saturday, a child was injured by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park and has since succumbed to their injuries,” Heyman said.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”

Many responded with their own condolences on Twitter in response to West’s tweet.

“Such a shocking tragedy,” one person said.

“No one ever thinks they are going to go on a family vacation and have that scenario happen. It’s mind numbing.”

The City of North Vancouver’s mayor, Linda Buchanan, also responded.

“Very sad indeed. Condolences to the family.”

Another user said, “I can’t even imagine what that family is going thru right now.”

The ministry didn’t release any additional details about what happened when the tree fell or where in the park the child was.

With files from Megan Devlin