Just one day after the entire school was evacuated because of a bear spray attack, Killarney Secondary School in East Vancouver has been placed on lockdown.

Vancouver Police shared the news in a tweet, stating that the VPD Emergency Response Team is en route to the high school after reports of a person with a weapon in the school.

Police went on to say that there are no known injuries at this time, and that more info is to come when it’s available.

We learned just yesterday that dozens of staff and students were contaminated in a bear spray attack that forced the school to be evacuated. Investigators said that the suspects were two teenagers who did not attend the school.

It is not known if the two incidents are related.

VPD Emergency Response Team is en route to Killarney Secondary for reports of a person with a weapon in the school. Police are on scene and searching the school now. No known injuries at this time. School is on lockdown. More info to come as it is made available. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 16, 2022

VPD officers are conducting a room-by-room search of Killarney Secondary. There are no known injuries and we continue to search for a suspect. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 16, 2022

