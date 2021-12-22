Health Canada is warning the public about “copycat” cannabis edibles that have led to several children being hospitalized in the country.
The products were consumed by the children on accident, and they resemble popular candy, chocolate bars, cookies, chips, and other snacks you could pick up at any grocery store, convenience store, or gas station.
“These products are illegal and prohibited under the Cannabis Act and its Regulations,” Health Canada said in their announcement on December 22. “These products can contain high amounts of THC, which increases the risk of experiencing adverse effects or poisoning.”
The illegal and unregulated “copycat” edibles being investigated by Health Canada include the following:
Stoneo
Packaged to look like Oreo Cookies, and offered in several flavours
Cheetos products
Packaged to look like Cheetos, offered in several varieties
Nerds Rope
Packaged to look like Nerds Rope
Froot Loopz
Packaged to look like Froot Loops
(Medicated Sour) Skittles
Packaged to look like Skittles
(Sours Medicated) Starburst/Cannaburst Gummies
Packaged to look like Starburst
Ruffles, Doritos, Fritos
Packaged to look like Ruffles, Doritos and Fritos
(Medicated) Jolly Rancher Gummies Sours
Packaged to look like Jolly Ranchers
Stoney Patch
Packaged to look like Sour Patch Kids
Airheads Xtremes
Packaged to look like Airheads
(Herbivores Edibles) Twonkie
Packaged to look like Twinkies
Fruit Gushers
Packaged to look like Fruit Gushers
MaryJanerds products
Including Sour Watermelon, Sour Patch Kids, Sour Cherry Blasters, and Fuzzy Peach, all packaged to look like Maynards candy brands
Though cannabis poisoning isn’t ordinarily fatal, it is likelier to affect children and pets, and can lead to several side effects.
Signs you should look out for in children include:
- chest pain
- rapid heartbeat
- nausea
- vomiting
- psychotic episode
- slowed and ineffective breathing (respiratory depression)
- severe anxiety
- panic attack
- agitation
- confusion
- slurred speech
- unsteadiness on feet
- drowsiness/lethargy
- muscle weakness
- loss of consciousness
Immediately call 911 or your regional poison centre if your child shows these signs and you suspect a case of cannabis poisoning. Health Canada advises to always buy your cannabis products from legal retailers and store them in places inaccessible to children.