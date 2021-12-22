Health Canada is warning the public about “copycat” cannabis edibles that have led to several children being hospitalized in the country.

The products were consumed by the children on accident, and they resemble popular candy, chocolate bars, cookies, chips, and other snacks you could pick up at any grocery store, convenience store, or gas station.

“These products are illegal and prohibited under the Cannabis Act and its Regulations,” Health Canada said in their announcement on December 22. “These products can contain high amounts of THC, which increases the risk of experiencing adverse effects or poisoning.”

The illegal and unregulated “copycat” edibles being investigated by Health Canada include the following:

Stoneo

Packaged to look like Oreo Cookies, and offered in several flavours

Cheetos products

Packaged to look like Cheetos, offered in several varieties

Nerds Rope

Packaged to look like Nerds Rope

Froot Loopz

Packaged to look like Froot Loops

(Medicated Sour) Skittles

Packaged to look like Skittles

(Sours Medicated) Starburst/Cannaburst Gummies

Packaged to look like Starburst

Ruffles, Doritos, Fritos

Packaged to look like Ruffles, Doritos and Fritos

(Medicated) Jolly Rancher Gummies Sours

Packaged to look like Jolly Ranchers

Stoney Patch

Packaged to look like Sour Patch Kids

Airheads Xtremes

Packaged to look like Airheads

(Herbivores Edibles) Twonkie

Packaged to look like Twinkies

Fruit Gushers

Packaged to look like Fruit Gushers

MaryJanerds products

Including Sour Watermelon, Sour Patch Kids, Sour Cherry Blasters, and Fuzzy Peach, all packaged to look like Maynards candy brands

Though cannabis poisoning isn’t ordinarily fatal, it is likelier to affect children and pets, and can lead to several side effects.

Signs you should look out for in children include:

chest pain

rapid heartbeat

nausea

vomiting

psychotic episode

slowed and ineffective breathing (respiratory depression)

severe anxiety

panic attack

agitation

confusion

slurred speech

unsteadiness on feet

drowsiness/lethargy

muscle weakness

loss of consciousness

Immediately call 911 or your regional poison centre if your child shows these signs and you suspect a case of cannabis poisoning. Health Canada advises to always buy your cannabis products from legal retailers and store them in places inaccessible to children.