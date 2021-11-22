You can now order cannabis through Uber Eats.

Uber and Tokyo Smoke have announced a new partnership that will allow Ontarians to order from the cannabis retailer using the Uber Eats app.

Tokyo Smoke will be listed on the app starting today, allowing consumers over the age of 19 to purchase dried flowers and accessories for pick up within an hour.

To visit Tokyo Smoke’s virtual storefront, Uber Eats users will need to confirm that they are of legal age. They will also be asked for ID when picking up their order.

Marijuana delivery through Uber Eats is currently unavailable, but the company said it plans to add the feature once Canada’s cannabis laws evolve.

Uber said the partnership would help to combat the illegal underground cannabis market, which accounts for more than 40% of non-medical marijuana sales in Canada.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Tokyo Smoke to offer safe, convenient options for people in Ontario to purchase legal cannabis,” said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada.

“By combining a streamlined ordering process through the Uber Eats app with Tokyo Smoke’s in-person pickup service, we’re creating a new end-to-end experience for responsible cannabis ordering across the province.”

The move marks Uber’s first foray into the cannabis industry across all of its global markets.

Mark Hillard, VP of Operations at Tokyo Smoke, said the partnership would combine the retailer’s high-quality products with Uber Eats’ fantastic customer experience.

“We believe this is the ideal next offering that can be done safely and conveniently on the Uber Eats app,” Hillard said.