Everyone over 18 in BC can book a COVID-19 vaccine now

Everyone in British Columbia over the age of 18 can now book a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province’s immunization schedule moved quickly over the past weekend, opening to people over the ages of 25, 20, and 18 by Sunday evening.

Anyone who is not registered should register now in one of three ways: •Quickly and easily online, 24/7, at https://t.co/0BhuYIicag;

•Through a provincial call-centre between 7a.m. – 7p.m. at 1-833-838-2323; or

In-person at the nearest Service BC location.

To receive a text message, people must be registered online through BC’s Get Vaccinated system. Those who have not yet registered can do so online, in-person at the nearest Service BC location, or through a provincial call centre (1-833-838-2323).

In order to register, residents will need their personal health number, postal code, first and last name, date of birth, and an email address or phone number that is checked regularly.

Registration drives, in-reach clinics, and neighbourhood clinics

Over the weekend, the provincial government also announced an initiative to increase immunization in Surrey, which will see up to 4,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out this week, through various neighbourhoods in the city.

The clinics are part of a new initiative between the provincial government, the City of Surrey, and Fraser Health. Registration drives and in-reach clinics will also be taking place across the health region.

“Our immunization efforts in Surrey are expanding rapidly, and we’re finding new ways to offer vaccines to people and protect communities against COVID-19,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement. “These new clinics will help us reach more people in Surrey and help them get immunized in a way that works for them.”