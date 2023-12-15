11-year-old Quebec hockey player dead after taking puck to throat

An 11-year-old boy is dead after taking a puck to the throat during hockey practice.

The tragic accident occurred Tuesday night at an ice rink in the Montreal suburb of Saint-Eustache, Quebec.

Police and paramedics rushed to the Complexe Walter-Buswell after a call was placed to 9-1-1 at 7:01 pm ET. After spending time in intensive care, the City of Saint-Eustache provided a sad update Friday morning.

“This morning, it is with regret that we were informed of the death of the child,” the City of Saint-Eustache announced in a press release. “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones.”

A Thursday update indicated that the young hockey player was wearing “all the required protective equipment,” and it is believed to be an accident. There is an ongoing investigation though.

“The Police Department has notified the Coroner’s Office and will assist it with the investigation which is still ongoing. This aims to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the death,” the City’s press release adds.

“All our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, teammates and the Eustace sporting community.”

The tragedy comes less than two months after former NHL player Adam Johnson died when his neck was cut by an opposing player’s skate. The “freak accident” drew worldwide attention and shined a light on the importance of neckguards.