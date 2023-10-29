Former NHL player dies after "freak accident" while playing in England

A former NHL player died on Saturday after being involved in a “freak accident” during a game in England.

Adam Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL against the Sheffield Steelers when his neck was slashed by an opponent’s skate. Fans were told to leave the arena after the incident and the game was cancelled.

Early the following day, the Panthers announced that Johnson had died as a result of the injury. He was 29.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

Johnson was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota where he played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He was undrafted and spent two seasons playing with the Wilkes-Barre Penguins of the AHL before getting called up to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a six-game stint in 2018/19. He would appear in seven more NHL games in Pittsburgh the following season.

In total, Johnson recorded a goal and four points in the NHL.

The only video of Adam Johnson that should be circulating the internet. His first NHL goal. RIP. pic.twitter.com/57UKBadGaS — Kraken Canada (@KrakenCanada) October 29, 2023

He then spent the 2020 COVID season playing in Sweden for the Malmo Redhawks and in the AHL with the Ontario Reign. After that, he would play two more seasons in North America, one more for the Reign and another with the Leigh Valley Phantoms, before heading off to play in Europe for Germany’s Augsburg Panthers in 2022/23.

He signed on with Nottingham for the 2023/24 season, recording seven points in seven games before the tragic injury.

Johnson’s passing has prompted multiple tributes across the hockey world.

The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/kgLN8bf0RV pic.twitter.com/fYEiuGw0yC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2023

Skate blade injuries are among the most dangerous in hockey. One of the most infamous past incidents involved Buffalo Sabres goalie Clint Malarachuk, who had his neck slashed by a skate in a game back in 1989 and nearly died. More recently, Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane had his wrist slit after getting stepped on by a skate last November, severing a tendon and cutting an artery.

The EIHL has announced that all games scheduled to be played on Sunday will be postponed as the league mourns Johnson’s death.