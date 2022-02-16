EventsMovies & TV

All the celebrities you can meet at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Feb 16 2022, 9:00 pm
All the celebrities you can meet at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend
William Shatner and Ming-Na Wen are just two of the stars you can meet at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend./Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Outdoor Mystery Games for Family Day Weekend

Sat, February 19, 12:00am

Outdoor Mystery Games for Family Day Weekend
The Scrawny Show

Thu, February 24, 7:00pm

The Scrawny Show
Vancouver Let's Dance - Yacht Party Cruise 2022!

Sat, February 26, 8:00pm

Vancouver Let's Dance - Yacht Party Cruise 2022!
Tori Amos

Wed, June 8, 8:00pm

Tori Amos

This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in-between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, costumes and cosplay, True Crime programming, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at FAN EXPO Vancouver from February 19 to 21:

William Shatner

From: Star Trek, Boston Legal, TekWar, The Twilight Zone
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

FAN EXPO Vancouver

William Shatner/Submitted

Ming-Na Wen

From: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Appearing: Saturday

FAN EXPO Vancouver

Ming-Na Wen/Shutterstock

Emily Swallow

From: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Supernatural, The Last of Us Pt II
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Alexander Garfin, Jordan Elsass, and Ian Bohen

From: Superman & Lois
Appearing: Saturday (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, and Ian Bohen), Sunday (Alexander Gargin, Jordan Elsass)

Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Jeff Anderson

From: Clerks
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Mike Smith, Robb Wells, and John Paul Tremblay

From: Trailer Park Boys
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

FAN EXPO Vancouver

Trailer Park Boys/Shutterstock

Tom Welling and Erica Durance

From: Smallville
Appearing: Saturday

Caity Lotz and Adam Tsekhman

From: Legends Of Tomorrow
Appearing: Saturday

FAN EXPO Vancpiver

Caity Lotz/Shutterstock

Rachel Skarsten

From: Batwoman, Birds of Prey, Lost Girl, Reign
Appearing: Saturday

Teryl Rothery

From: Stargate SG-1, Arrow, Nancy Drew, Virgin River
Appearing: Sunday

Billy West

From: Futurama, Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Space Jam
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Will Friedle

From: Kim Possible, Batman Beyond, Boy Meets World, Guardians of the Galaxy
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

FAN EXPO Vancouver

Will Friedle/Submitted

Justin Briner and Jason Liebrecht

From: My Hero Academia
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Rob Wiethoff and Roger Clark

From: Red Dead Redemption 2
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday (Both), and Monday (Justin Briner)

Carolina Ravassa

From: Overwatch, GTA V, Max Payne 3, Mr. Robot
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

FAN EXPO Vancouver

Carolina Ravassa (Michael L. Garcia/Facebook)

Mark Meer

From: Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Baldur’s Gate, The Black Dice Society 
Appearing: TBA

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!

Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!

FAN EXPO Vancouver 2022

When: February 19 to 21, 2022
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online, starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. Three-day pass, premium package, and family packages also available.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the Fan Expo Vancouver 2022

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Listed
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT