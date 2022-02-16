All the celebrities you can meet at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend

William Shatner and Ming-Na Wen are just two of the stars you can meet at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend./Submitted

This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in-between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, costumes and cosplay, True Crime programming, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at FAN EXPO Vancouver from February 19 to 21:

William Shatner

From: Star Trek, Boston Legal, TekWar, The Twilight Zone

Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Ming-Na Wen

From: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Appearing: Saturday

Emily Swallow

From: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Supernatural, The Last of Us Pt II

Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Alexander Garfin, Jordan Elsass, and Ian Bohen

From: Superman & Lois

Appearing: Saturday (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, and Ian Bohen), Sunday (Alexander Gargin, Jordan Elsass)

Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Jeff Anderson

From: Clerks

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Mike Smith, Robb Wells, and John Paul Tremblay

From: Trailer Park Boys

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Tom Welling and Erica Durance

From: Smallville

Appearing: Saturday

Caity Lotz and Adam Tsekhman

From: Legends Of Tomorrow

Appearing: Saturday

Rachel Skarsten

From: Batwoman, Birds of Prey, Lost Girl, Reign

Appearing: Saturday

Teryl Rothery

From: Stargate SG-1, Arrow, Nancy Drew, Virgin River

Appearing: Sunday

Billy West

From: Futurama, Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Space Jam

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Will Friedle

From: Kim Possible, Batman Beyond, Boy Meets World, Guardians of the Galaxy

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Justin Briner and Jason Liebrecht

From: My Hero Academia

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Rob Wiethoff and Roger Clark

From: Red Dead Redemption 2

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday (Both), and Monday (Justin Briner)

Carolina Ravassa

From: Overwatch, GTA V, Max Payne 3, Mr. Robot

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday

Mark Meer

From: Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Baldur’s Gate, The Black Dice Society

Appearing: TBA

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!

Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!

When: February 19 to 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. Three-day pass, premium package, and family packages also available.

