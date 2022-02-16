All the celebrities you can meet at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend
This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in-between.
In addition to shopping, an artist alley, costumes and cosplay, True Crime programming, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.
Here’s a list of all the biggest names at FAN EXPO Vancouver from February 19 to 21:
William Shatner
From: Star Trek, Boston Legal, TekWar, The Twilight Zone
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday
Ming-Na Wen
From: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Appearing: Saturday
Emily Swallow
From: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Supernatural, The Last of Us Pt II
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday
Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, Alexander Garfin, Jordan Elsass, and Ian Bohen
From: Superman & Lois
Appearing: Saturday (Tyler Hoechlin, Bitsie Tulloch, and Ian Bohen), Sunday (Alexander Gargin, Jordan Elsass)
Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Jeff Anderson
From: Clerks
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Mike Smith, Robb Wells, and John Paul Tremblay
From: Trailer Park Boys
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Tom Welling and Erica Durance
From: Smallville
Appearing: Saturday
Caity Lotz and Adam Tsekhman
From: Legends Of Tomorrow
Appearing: Saturday
Rachel Skarsten
From: Batwoman, Birds of Prey, Lost Girl, Reign
Appearing: Saturday
Teryl Rothery
From: Stargate SG-1, Arrow, Nancy Drew, Virgin River
Appearing: Sunday
Billy West
From: Futurama, Doug, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Space Jam
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Will Friedle
From: Kim Possible, Batman Beyond, Boy Meets World, Guardians of the Galaxy
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday
Justin Briner and Jason Liebrecht
From: My Hero Academia
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday
Rob Wiethoff and Roger Clark
From: Red Dead Redemption 2
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday (Both), and Monday (Justin Briner)
Carolina Ravassa
From: Overwatch, GTA V, Max Payne 3, Mr. Robot
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday
Mark Meer
From: Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Baldur’s Gate, The Black Dice Society
Appearing: TBA
Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!
Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!
FAN EXPO Vancouver 2022
When: February 19 to 21, 2022
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online, starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. Three-day pass, premium package, and family packages also available.
