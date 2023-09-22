"F**king Cheesecake Factory": Canadian sparks debate on US drink prices

A Canadian who took a recent trip to Seattle for a Tina Turner musical had thoughts about drink prices down south in the US of A, which led to an interesting debate among Redditors regarding the cost of booze.

It was a friendly conversation about how much drinks cost in Seattle, and the Canadian Redditor in question was visiting from British Columbia.

“Explain Drink Prices to Clueless Canadian” was the title of the Reddit post, and there were varying reasons given as to why drinks felt so expensive to Redditor CanVisaGuy.

CanVisaGuy explained that after the Tina Turner musical, they went to various establishments and saw cocktails for $16 at all of them.

“Even the Bloody Mary at f**king Cheesecake Factory the next day was $15?!”

In response, one user suggested, “If you’re going to the Cheesecake Factory, that’s all you, my dude or lady.”

Before digging into the responses, we should look at average drink prices at popular establishments in Canada. It’s also important to consider the currency exchange between Canada and the US.

Earls, an eatery across Canada except for a few provinces, is a popular spot to grab a cocktail. You can grab a cocktail for as low as $11 on the low end but as much as $15 on the high end. Prices at Cactus Club are around the same.

US vs. Canadian drink prices

“Are cocktails expensive all over Seattle, or was this just a tourist area thing?”

“$20 is the new $10,” one Redditor responded.

“Highest liquor taxes in the nation” is what another Redditor stated about Washington.

One user said that they had moved from Vancouver to Seattle.

“I’m also a transplant from Vancouver to Seattle, and the cocktail prices were also a shock to me. Minimum wage is higher down here, though.”

If CanVisaGuy paid USD $16 for a cocktail, that roughly translates to CAD $21.

“Vancouver charges $16 at a chain restaurant (Joey’s) for a drink. [The] exchange rate just sucks [for] y’all. Similar prices,” another user said.

Some users said that CanVisaGuy hit all the touristy spots, which is why he got hit with high prices.

There were also shots fired at Vancouver for watered-down drinks.

“Was always surprised how weak the drinks in Vancouver and most of BC are.”

Another user agreed, “At least the drinks here have alcohol in them.”

Ultimately, the conversation was primarily civil and friendly, with one Redditor showing their hospitality.

“Seattle loves our Canadian fam, and welcome back whenever!”

Have your travels to the States led you to similar conclusions about drink prices? Let us know in the comments.