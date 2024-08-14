A petition has been launched against KFC to stop serving halal chicken in some of its Canadian locations because it “dismisses” the dietary restrictions of other religious groups.

The petition, published in July on Change.org, was started by Roop Sandhu.

“I, as a Canadian, feel marginalized by the decision of KFC to serve exclusively halal meat. A lot of Canadians, including Indian religious groups like Sikhism and Hinduism, prohibit the consumption of halal meat,” states Sandhu in the petition’s description.

“This seemingly small decision inadvertently dismisses the dietary preferences and religious sentiments of large communities, making us feel excluded.”

KFC announced halal options earlier this year

KFC Canada recently announced that, as of May 15, it would offer “halal-certified chicken” in its restaurants in Ontario (excluding Thunder Bay and Ottawa).

According to Canada’s Halal Monitoring Authority (HMA), “halal” is the Arabic term for “permissible.”

“According to the dietary rules of Islam, halal refers to the foods that are fit for Muslim consumption,” states the organization, adding that the meat is prepared with a particular slaughtering process.

However, some religious groups, such as Sikhs and Hindus, do not consume halal meat.

“Sikhs are not allowed to eat any food prepared through a ritualistic process (e.g., Sikhs are not meant to eat Kosher or Halal),” states Sikhcoalition.org.

According to a company notice that has circulated the internet, KFC highlighted it will ensure “all chicken products are Halal Certified including but not limited to: chicken on the bone, chicken tenders, popcorn chicken, sandwiches, wings, etc.”

It also noted that pork products have been discontinued at “all KFC locations” excluding those co-branded with Taco Bell.

The company notice said the halal-certified chicken would expand to KFC locations across Canada by the end of the year. Daily Hive has reached out to KFC to confirm the statements in the document.

Petition urges KFC to “reconsider” decision

The petition claims it’s not questioning the values of the Islamic faith but wants KFC to ensure that “the dietary preferences of all individuals are recognized and respected.”

“We therefore urge KFC Canada to reconsider its decision and instead offer a variety of meat options that cater to different dietary preferences and religious requirements,” reads Sandhu’s statement.

At the time of writing, the petition had received 448 of its 500 signature goals. Earlier this week, it had a 100-signature goal and only had 84 signatures.

Some signees commented in support of the petition.

“Nonsense from KFC,” wrote one individual.

“I want my regular meat. Since when do we put one religious group over the next especially when it comes to food,” stated another.

Daily Hive has contacted KFC Canada, the World Sikh Organization, and the Hindu Federation of Canada for further comment. We will update this story when we get a response.