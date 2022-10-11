It could be another close result for who will fill the seat of Mayor of Vancouver for the next four years.

A new survey conducted by Research Co. has found that Kennedy Stewart of Forward Together is still leading, with 36% of respondents who identify as likely voters indicating they would vote for the incumbent.

Ken Sim of ABC Vancouver is trailing closely at 34%.

Based on this latest survey, Stewart and Sim appear to be the frontrunners, and Research Co. has deemed it to be a “statistical tie” between the two men.

Stewart has more support in the Vancouver Eastside (36% for Stewart; 33% for Sim) and the downtown Vancouver peninsula (46% for Stewart; 22% for Sim), while Sim has a lead in the Vancouver Westside (39% Sim; 34% Stewart).

Overall, Colleen Hardwick of TEAM For A Livable Vancouver is in third place, with 14% indicating they would vote for her. This is followed by 8% for Mark Marissen of Progress Vancouver and 5% for Fred Harding of the Non-Partisan Association (NPA).

Research Co.’s latest survey, commissioned by the Vancouver and District Labour Council (VDLC), was conducted in late September. In recent months, the VDLC has publicly endorsed several progressive/left-leaning candidates in the upcoming municipal elections across Metro Vancouver, including Stewart.

Compared to Research Co.’s separate previous survey conducted in early September, Sim appears to be gaining ground, with a 4% increase in support in the latest survey. Stewart fell by 1%, Hardwick fell by 3%, Marissen fell by 5%, and Harding went up by 1%.

The latest survey had a margin of error of +/- 4.9% 19 times out of 20.

All signs point to a repeat showdown between Stewart and Sim. In the 2018 civic election, Stewart narrowly defeated Sim, who was representing the NPA at the time, by just 957 votes.

The civic election is scheduled for Saturday, October 15.