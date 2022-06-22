Kenan Thompson pokes fun at Flames coach Darryl Sutter's press conference vibe (VIDEO)

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter has been adored by fans of all teams for his longtime affinity for snappy one-liners and media zingers in his press conferences throughout a long coaching career.

You can probably count Kenan Thompson among the fans.

Thompson, host of the 2022 NHL Awards and longtime Saturday Night Live cast member, poked a little fun at Sutter’s demeanour — and his baby geese — during a skit on Tuesday’s broadcast.

Thompson, who starred in D2: The Mighty Ducks as a child, portrayed NHL insider Kevin Weekes of ESPN, NHL Network, and TSN in a press conference setting with the Jack Adams Award winning Flames bench boss, cutting back-and-forth to Thompson’s staged questions and Sutter’s real-life answers throughout the latter part of the regular season and playoffs.

The cuts, which featured different attire for Sutter based on the response, narrated a story of how geese have infiltrated what must be the Saddledome in a hilarious two-minute bit that certainly hit home for Calgary scribes.