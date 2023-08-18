State of emergency declared as massive wildfire rages in West Kelowna

An evacuation order and a state of emergency are now in place for the City of West Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan due to the immense wildfire that spread through McDougall Creek.
An alert came late Thursday night, urging impacted residents in surrounding areas to “evacuate immediately” as the wildfire poses a threat to human life. This includes Rose Valley, West Kelowna Estates, and all properties located off Westside Road North of West Kelowna to Nahun.
A video shared by weather reporter Kyle Brittain last night shows the raging fire approaching Okanagan Lake, which it crossed overnight.
EMERGENCY situation for West Kelowna #bcfire pic.twitter.com/FMYnVgIhXK
— Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) August 18, 2023
Terrifying night in the Okanagan Valley #BCfire pic.twitter.com/PK95R823jW
— Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) August 18, 2023
Other footage of the fire has also been shared on social media, and many say it looks “apocalyptic.”
🇨🇦 Apocalyptic footage from Kelowna, British Columbia, #Canada, where the wildfires have gotten out of control #BCfire pic.twitter.com/rrDh1QQQ71
— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) August 18, 2023
@w4nd3r3rmagnum West kelowna fire jumped to Wilden as i was live. Had to leave. #kelownafire #westsidefire #okanaganfire #kelownafire2023 #prayforkelowna ♬ original sound – WAND3R3R
@sedaps92 #westkelownafires #okanagan #kelowna #bcfires #canadawildfire #cliftonhill #glenmore ♬ original sound – Brandon
Per another alert issued at 1:40 am on Friday by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, properties under the evacuation order include:
- Begbie Road (excluding 2050, 2080, 2130 and 2150)
- Big Rock Court
- Hidden Hills Drive
- Hidden Lake Place
- Hidden Ridge Place
- Long Ridge Court
- Long Ridge Drive
- Still Pond Lane
- Still Pond Place
- Twin Ridge Court
- Union Road
Evacuees are being asked to register online here.
Click here for a full list of evacuation alerts and orders, and here for the latest information on the situation.
Check out the BC wildfire map here to see if you’re under an evacuation alert or order.
