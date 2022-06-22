Sports personality Kaylyn Kyle was far from impressed during a recent experience travelling through Toronto, calling customs at Toronto Pearson Airport “shocking.”

Kyle, a sports broadcaster, Canadian soccer player, and an Olympic medalist, described her experience in a series of tweets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylyn Kyle Heath (@kaylynkyle)

On June 21, she tweeted, “Toronto… your airport is SHOCKING! Sort your customs out it’s a disgrace.”

Toronto……

Your airport is SHOCKING!!!!!!

Sort your customs out it’s a disgrace. — Kaylyn Kyle (@KaylynKyle) June 21, 2022

With the airport overwhelmed by the volume of travellers, there’s no doubt thousands of people can relate to the former athlete’s frustration. However, it appears that Kyle took a few moments to cool off, tweeting a few minutes later:

Wow… ok I’ve taken 5 minutes… that was a bit aggressive from me…. But still feel the same 😂🤯😜 https://t.co/ORigIc7BCK — Kaylyn Kyle (@KaylynKyle) June 21, 2022

One person stated, “No apologies!” Another commented, “Pearson has been a shitshow for months, so we get it.”

In a third tweet, Kyle explained that while other passengers have deplaned to catch a connecting flight, others were forced to wait.

“Work commitments don’t count?” she asked.

I’ve never been kept on a flight because I don’t have a connecting flight……. While other deplane…

Work commitments don’t count? 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷‍♀️ @TorontoPearson — Kaylyn Kyle (@KaylynKyle) June 21, 2022

Kyle isn’t the first celebrity athlete to weigh in on wait times at Toronto Pearson.

Earlier this month, former NHL player Ryan Whitney called it “the worst airport on Earth” after facing delays caused by “about 100” cancelled flights.

Pearson airport is hell on earth. The worst of the worst. This is customs line to re enter Canada after I went through US customs 7 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/xoH7fnbvQz — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) June 6, 2022

In an effort to reduce wait times, Canada Border Services Agency announced that it’s testing out new “electronic gates” that are being tested at Toronto Pearson.