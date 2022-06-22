NewsSports

“It’s a disgrace”: Former Olympian blasts Canada's largest Airport

Irish Mae Silvestre

Jun 22 2022, 5:02 pm
@kaylynkyle/Instagram | JL IMAGES/Shutterstock

Sports personality Kaylyn Kyle was far from impressed during a recent experience travelling through Toronto, calling customs at Toronto Pearson Airport “shocking.”

Kyle, a sports broadcaster, Canadian soccer player, and an Olympic medalist, described her experience in a series of tweets.

 

On June 21, she tweeted, “Toronto… your airport is SHOCKING! Sort your customs out it’s a disgrace.”

With the airport overwhelmed by the volume of travellers, there’s no doubt thousands of people can relate to the former athlete’s frustration. However, it appears that Kyle took a few moments to cool off, tweeting a few minutes later:

One person stated, “No apologies!” Another commented, “Pearson has been a shitshow for months, so we get it.”

In a third tweet, Kyle explained that while other passengers have deplaned to catch a connecting flight, others were forced to wait.

“Work commitments don’t count?” she asked.

Kyle isn’t the first celebrity athlete to weigh in on wait times at Toronto Pearson.

Earlier this month, former NHL player Ryan Whitney called it “the worst airport on Earth” after facing delays caused by “about 100” cancelled flights.

In an effort to reduce wait times, Canada Border Services Agency announced that it’s testing out new “electronic gates” that are being tested at Toronto Pearson.

