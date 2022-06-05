NHL hands Oilers' Evander Kane suspension for hit on Kadri

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will have a bit of time to think following his latest suspension from the NHL, with the possibility that he’s suited up in his last game for the Alberta franchise.

During last night’s Game 3 loss against the Colorado Avalanche, Kane picked up a boarding major for a hit on opposing forward Nazem Kadri.

Evander Kane was given a 5-minute major for boarding on this hit on Nazem Kadri. #StanleyCup | #LetsGoOilers | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/xRv9dN2WQs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2022

Following a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, Kane received a one game-suspension from the league for the hit, as first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and later confirmed by the league.

Sounds like 1 game suspension for Evander Kane — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 5, 2022

Kadri, meanwhile, was pictured with a cast on his arm and is out for the remainder of the series.

Through 15 playoff games with the Oilers in 2022, Kane has scored 13 goals while adding four assists.

The Oilers are currently down 3-0 in the series against Colorado, and are one game away from playoff elimination.

Kane signed with Edmonton in January following his contract termination from the San Jose Sharks, following a “breach of his NHL Standard Player Contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols”.

He is an unrestricted free agent after this season.

A Kane-less Oilers will take on the Avalanche tomorrow night at Rogers Place.