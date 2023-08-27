Stock up on K-pop albums at this new Metro Vancouver store

Calling all K-pop fans! A new store dedicated entirely to the music genre has opened in Burnaby.

Since Friday, the Joyful Complex space K-Town has been celebrating with a three-day-long grand opening event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ktown_vancouver (@ktown_vancouver)



Some guests were gifted with a free present and others received discounts and were able to enter a draw for a chance to win a Mac Book Air.

At the shop, folks will be able to participate in some fun activities, as there are crane machines, Life4Cuts photo booths, and karaoke booths.

When it comes to shopping, the store also carries various K-pop albums by groups like NCT 127, Enhyphen, NewJeans, Stray Kids and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Chan (@foodologyca)



The store is located in the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre.