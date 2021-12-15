New photos released as VPD investigates senior's homicide in Kitsilano

New photos have surfaced in relation to the homicide of a 77-year-old in Kitsilano.

On December 10 at approximately 11 am, Justis Daniel was found deceased inside his home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street.

Police have now released new photos of Daniel from the day he was killed, with hopes that witnesses can come forward with additional information.

“Through some extensive video canvassing, investigators now know what Justis was wearing the day he was tragically murdered,” VPD Spokesperson Constable Tania Visintin says in a statement.

“We are releasing these images with hopes they will jog the memory of anyone who saw or spoke with him that day.”

Specifically, police are asking to speak to anyone who saw Daniel on December 9 or who was in the area of West 3rd Avenue between 12 and 7 pm that day. They’re also looking for video footage from any residence or business in the area of West 5th Avenue and Point Grey Road between Larch Street and Trutch Street.

“We want to thank the public for their continued assistance with this investigation. We are asking anyone with information, even the slightest detail, to please call our investigators,” Visintin adds.

Anyone with information or video footage can reach out to the VPD Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.