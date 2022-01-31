Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to Twitter to announce it on Monday.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

“I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” Trudeau tweeted.

This comes after Trudeau announced last week that he was isolating because one of his kids tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister learned of his exposure on the night of January 26. He took a rapid test that came out negative. In line with new isolation guidelines, he was set to isolate for five days.

This is the first time that Trudeau has tested positive, but it isn’t his first brush with COVID-19. During a press conference on December 22, he said he was self-monitoring after six staff members at his office tested positive for COVID-19. He did not mention when the workers got tested or contracted the virus.

“My office is not immune. We have three members of my staff, and three members of my security have tested positive. They’re following all public health guidelines, and so am I, and so must we all,” Trudeau said. “But it’s a reminder that the virus is all around us. It’s very much a threat. We have to keep our guard up.”