Justin Trudeau makes surprise appearance at Ontario food festival

Justin Trudeau is elevating to certified Toronto foodie status after he made a surprise appearance at one of the biggest food festivals of the summer just outside of the city this weekend.

Everybody loves Asian street food, and it looks like the Prime Minister is no exception after videos began circulating of Trudeau absolutely breaking it down at the Taste of Asia Festival in Markham over the Canada Day long weekend.

In one video, the PM can be seen dancing (if you can even call that dancing) along with food vendors manning a steaming grill loaded up with sizzling skewers.

#WATCH: PM Justin Trudeau dancing last night at Markham’s Asian food festival. pic.twitter.com/jJW6Hgf8au — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 29, 2024

Later, Trudeau himself shared an Instagram reel of his visit to the food festival, captioned: “Come for the tanghulu, stay for the party.”

To be fair, If I was tucking into a fresh tanghulu among some of the city’s best Asian food vendors on a summer night, I’d probably be dancing like that, too.

Taiwanese-Japanese spot, Petit Potato, also shared a video of Trudeau stopping by their booth at the festival, sharing that the Prime Minister munched down on their shrimp crackers and soft-shell crab.

This is just one of a long line of food-related visits the PM has recently made in Toronto.

Early last month, he surprised Turkish joint, Mustafa, with a visit, and he’s also been known to stop by King West hot spot, Chubby’s Jamaican.