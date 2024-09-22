Justin Trudeau set to appear on 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert

While in New York, Canada’s prime minister plans to visit Stephen Colbert’s late-night TV studio this week.

According to “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert’s upcoming guest list, Justin Trudeau is expected to appear on Monday’s episode.

The Canadian leader is already in New York for the 78th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future.

After Trudeau, American drag queen and TV host RuPaul Charles is also set to appear on the same episode as he takes “The Colbert Questionert.”

Canadians can watch the late-night show using streaming services like Paramount Plus or for free with ads on Global TV.

The late-night series airs Monday from 11:35 pm to 12:37 am ET/PT.