Justin Trudeau has COVID-19 for the second time in six months

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning he’s tested positive for COVID-19, the second time the leader has caught the virus in less than six months.

Trudeau said on Twitter that he’s isolating and thanked his vaccinations for making the illness more manageable.

“I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated — and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” he said.

I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022

Before testing positive Trudeau spent time at the Summit of the Americas last week, where he shared photos meeting with other world leaders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 the first time on January 31, 2022. At that time, his children had also tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, caught the virus early in the pandemic back in March 2020, but at that time the prime minister avoided getting infected.