Trudeau to give COVID-19 update and make an announcement today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Office announced that he’ll be virtually addressing Canadians on the COVID-19 situation as well as making an announcement.

Trudeau will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough.

Also participating and providing updates will be Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s Chief Public Health Officer, and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo. They’ll be joining virtually.

Wednesday’s briefing comes after Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and BC introduced stricter public health measures.

The announcement will be live-streamed here and will begin at 12pm ET.

On December 21, the PM’s itinerary included a closed-to-media briefing with Dr. Tam. He also spoke to Ontario Premier Doug Ford about the COVID-19 situation in the province last week.