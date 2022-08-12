Ticket holders plead for refunds after Jurassic Fest Surrey postponed again

Local families planning to participate in fun dinosaur-themed activities and amusement rides this weekend in Surrey are instead hunting down their refunds with no luck after Jurassic Fest was postponed.

The dinosaur-themed exhibit in the city’s Cloverdale neighbourhood was initially scheduled for early April but was postponed to August 12 to 14 to give event organizers the time to provide the required documentation “as stipulated under the terms of the Facility Use Permit,” states the City of Surrey.

“City staff have made every effort to accommodate event organizers, including providing extensions to deadlines for submission of documentation,” Parks, Recreation & Culture told Daily Hive.

Organizers had until July 29 to meet the deadline to hand in their documentation, site plan, and security plan.

“Due to a failure to submit required documentation, including information pertaining to safety matters, the City made the decision to cancel a permit and not approve new/rescheduled dates for the Jurassic Fest event at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.”

Daily Hive contacted Dinosaur World Vancouver, which runs the event, but did not hear back.

In a statement shared on Facebook, organizers said Jurassic Festival Surrey was postponed and a new date for later this year will be announced.

However, many folks who purchased tickets have expressed frustration with getting their money back since the City pulled the plug on the event.

Aylinn Castle told Daily Hive she purchased $85 worth of tickets for her family of four during the early bird sale in February.

After the event was postponed and moved in April, the Mission resident reached out to organizers to exchange her tickets for a new day of the week.

Multiple attempts later, she has not heard back.

She is now requesting a refund but says she has little hope of receiving her money back.

The statement from Jurassic Fest Canada says tickets will still be valid for the new event dates, but those with questions or “seeking clarity on further event details, refunds” can send an email. But many people have commented with frustrations like Castle, saying despite reaching out they have heard nothing but silence.

Jurassic Fest has replied to some posts asking people to remain patient since it’s experiencing a high volume of emails and refunds request.

It adds refunds can take 30 business days to process “as our refunds are done manually depending on the volume of requests.”