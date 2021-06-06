JUNO Awards set to return for in-person celebration in 2022

The JUNO Awards are set to make their in-person return in Toronto next year.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced on June 4 that the 51st iteration of the awards show would return for an in-person ceremony in 2022.

“We are eager to showcase our diverse and remarkable music scene and the artists, venues, and people behind it,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“Toronto is proud of its music and arts scene and being able to host the JUNOS again will help us continue to build up that scene.”

CARAS noted that the show’s return to the city is being supported by the Government of Ontario and the City of Toronto.

Toronto hosted the original JUNO Awards, and was the show’s home for its first 20 years.

Allan Reid, the president and CEO of CARAS, called Toronto a “diverse music city” that is “unlink any other in Canada.”

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to come back to Toronto, and celebrate together, in-person, for a JUNO reunion in 2022,” Reid said.

The 2020 iteration of the awards show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated to be held in Toronto, the 2021 JUNOS are being held virtually.