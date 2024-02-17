Junior hockey team scores 37 goals in outrageous blowout

Sometimes, it’s just not your night, which was certainly the case for the United States Premier Hockey League’s (USPHL) Columbus Mavericks on Friday.

The Mavericks have struggled this season, as they own a 6-31-1 record. As bad as things have been, last night was undoubtedly rock bottom. Facing the league’s best 38-2-1 Metro Jets, the Mavericks allowed a shocking 37 goals against in what was a 37-1 loss. It is a mindboggling loss at any level, let alone at the junior hockey ranks.

There may have been some intent from the Mavericks, however. After the game had ended, Jets head coach and general manager Justin Quenneville released a statement saying that the Mavericks were told to put zero effort into the game.

“It was brought to our attention that players on the opposing team were instructed to not try or compete because they have to conserve for another upcoming game that is more important to them in the standings,” Quenneville said. “We take pride in scheduling the most difficult opponents and finding opportunities to teach in every game. We are not embarrassed by today’s events, and we spoke to our players and staff about everything afterwards.

“We take what we do seriously, and if other teams or players on our schedule don’t, that’s their choice. Our recent stretch of showcases and divisional games have been great matchups. This game, Columbus opted to protect their players, therefore I am protecting ours by letting everyone know the truth. Seeing their players not even make an attempt to play is wrong. To joke around is wrong, regardless of the motives.”

The game saw the Jets outshoot the Mavericks 83-9. Leading the way was Viktor Sandell, who had four goals and nine assists. He was one of three Jets who had double digits in points, while every skater on the roster had at least a single point.