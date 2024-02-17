For the first time since leaving the team after the 2000-01, Jaromir Jagr suited up to practice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jagr, who is still playing with the Kladno Knights in the Czech Extraliga at the age of 52, will have his jersey sent to the rafters tomorrow at the PPG Paints Arena prior to the Penguins game versus the Boston Bruins. In true Jagr fashion, he threw on all his gear Saturday morning to hit the ice with Sidney Crosby and company.

Jaromir Jagr takes the ice at the Pittsburgh Penguins practice this afternoon 🐧 📽️: @OtherNHLCrosby pic.twitter.com/OqNDHlzLtd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 17, 2024

Jagr posted several pictures and videos to his Instagram account, including one with him sitting in a stall that was set up for him, which he captioned, “Ready for [the] Penguins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaromír Jágr (@jj68jaromirjagr)

The Penguins themselves shared several posts of the exciting day, including a couple of iconic shots of him and Crosby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins)

“Our faces hurt from smiling so hard,” the Penguins team’s official Instagram account wrote.

Jagr spent the first 11 seasons of his illustrious 24-season career with the Penguins. During that time, he helped lead them to two Stanley Cup championships in 1991 and 1992 while also winning five Art Ross Trophies, two Lester B. Pearson’s, and a Hart. His 1,079 points in a Penguins uniform rank fourth in franchise history, as do his 439 goals.

After being traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins after the 2000-01 season, Jagr went on to have stints with the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames.

Despite leaving the NHL for three seasons from 2008 to 2011, in which he played in the KHL, Jagr ranks second in league history with 1,921 points and fourth in games with 1,733 points. He will become just the third player to have his number retired by the Penguins, joining Michel Brière and Mario Lemieux in the distinct honour.