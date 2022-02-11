NewsPolitics

Judge orders protesters to clear key border blockade in Ontario

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 11 2022, 11:41 pm
Judge orders protesters to clear key border blockade in Ontario
Ambassador Bridge (jie tang/Shutterstock)

A judge in Ontario has granted an injunction against a blockade that was impacting the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, a key route to the US.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens tweeted that the injunction would take effect at 7 pm ET.

Windsor Police have also released a statement, saying that anyone who blocks the streets around the Ambassador Bridge may be committing a criminal offence and “must immediately cease further unlawful activity” or they may face charges.

The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is a key route between Ontario and several US states. The blockades have impacted a number of organizations, including the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA).

The association put forward a motion for an injunction yesterday to “restrain named and unnamed Defendants from establishing a blockade.”

Flavio Volpe, who is one of the leaders of the APMA, tweeted about the injunction, suggesting the protests and blockades have caused harm to the country’s reputation.

Windsor Police have also stated that vehicles or other property related to an offence may be seized.

“Once a vehicle is seized, it may be detained and, following a conviction, possibly forfeited.”

SUBSCRIBE TO GET THE LATEST NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Politics
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT