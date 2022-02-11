Judge orders protesters to clear key border blockade in Ontario

A judge in Ontario has granted an injunction against a blockade that was impacting the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, a key route to the US.

Injunction granted. Judge ruled that protestors must leave by 7:00 p.m. — Drew Dilkens (@drewdilkens) February 11, 2022

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens tweeted that the injunction would take effect at 7 pm ET.

Windsor Police have also released a statement, saying that anyone who blocks the streets around the Ambassador Bridge may be committing a criminal offence and “must immediately cease further unlawful activity” or they may face charges.

The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is a key route between Ontario and several US states. The blockades have impacted a number of organizations, including the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA).

The association put forward a motion for an injunction yesterday to “restrain named and unnamed Defendants from establishing a blockade.”

Flavio Volpe, who is one of the leaders of the APMA, tweeted about the injunction, suggesting the protests and blockades have caused harm to the country’s reputation.

We have been granted an injunction to clear the barricade at the Ambassador Bridge. I take no comfort in this. It has caused potentially irreparable harm to 🇨🇦’s reputation as a reliable trading partner. Thank you @gpvescio for your dedicated service to 🇨🇦 workers & companies. — Flavio Volpe (@FlavioVolpe1) February 11, 2022

Windsor Police have also stated that vehicles or other property related to an offence may be seized.

“Once a vehicle is seized, it may be detained and, following a conviction, possibly forfeited.”