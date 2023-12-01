"That's on me": Miller owns it after Vegas beatdown on Canucks

One of the big keys to success for the Vancouver Canucks this season has been the play of J.T. Miller.

It’s not just that he’s second in NHL scoring, with 36 points in 24 games. Miller’s line has been the matchup line for Rick Tocchet this season, and they’ve thrived.

But tonight, it all fell apart.

The Canucks entered the game with the best home record in the National Hockey League and a chance to take over first place in the Pacific Division. They left Rogers Arena having been taught a lesson by the Stanley Cup champs, losing 4-1 in a game they were outshot 44-22.

The game was lost in the first period, on a pair of goals by the Vegas Golden Knights’ top line of Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Ivan Barbashev. Miller was on for both goals against, and he took ownership of that after the game.

“The challenge is the same every night, to outplay their line, and they outplayed us in the first period and that’s on me,” said Miller. “I played a little slow in the first period today and they were ready to play. They were desperate. They got their goals out of hard work and outworked us, and that’s on me.”

The first goal of the game, scored by Barbashev, was a great example of hard work by the Golden Knights, as they peppered Thatcher Demko with multiple shots before the puck went in the net.

took a few tries but we got there 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aPYqZ39SAw — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 1, 2023

“We didn’t cover anybody,” Miller said. “I might as well not even been there, just standing there.”

The Canucks broke down defensively on the second goal, scored by Eichel. Miller was slow to get back on the rush, but Brock Boeser also left his defensive responsibility, causing a three-on-two down low.

that one was a beauty 👌 pic.twitter.com/4Lpn53kGKV — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 1, 2023

“Will and determination, things that are totally in our control,” said Miller. “When we’re playing well, we do them, but we tend to do it every once in a while, or every other night… I’m just disappointed I guess in myself for the start of the game today. Their line gets two on you, and basically they’re just playing with the lead from that point.”

The Canucks’ play has been slipping in the second half of November, as the team is 3-5-0 in their last eight games.

Because of their strong start, it’s far from panic time for Vancouver. But on this night, the Canucks got an idea of just how far away the top of the mountain is.