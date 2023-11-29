Demko praises Canucks fans for "sticking with us" the last few years

Vancouver Canucks fans have been through a lot in recent years.

And not-so-recent years, too.

It’s been a decade of darkness on the West Coast, with the Canucks hosting just three playoff games at Rogers Arena in the last 10 years.

Coming into this year, the Canucks had the fifth-worst cumulative record in the NHL since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Finally, it seems, good times have returned for this franchise in 2023-24.

Only the Vegas Golden Knights have more points than the Canucks in the overall NHL standings, and Vancouver can pass them for first place in the Pacific Division with a win on home ice tomorrow night.

This is no longer just a good start, as they’re more than a quarter of the way through their schedule.

Rogers Arena has been a fortress for the Canucks, as they currently own the NHL’s best home record. Through 10 home games, the Canucks are 8-1-1.

Following Tuesday’s win against the Anaheim Ducks, goaltender Thatcher Demko took a moment to give props to the fans while also acknowledging the struggles of the past.

“I just like these [fans] out here. It’s good energy,” Demko told Canucks reporter Kate Pettersen. “They deserve some of this, sticking with us over the last few years. Obviously there’s a long road to go here, but it’s been a really good fun start at home here.”

"Really proud of the response from the group." Thatcher Demko on ice-level with @CanucksReporter following his 11th win of the season! pic.twitter.com/jNsiFOKR68 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 29, 2023

Prior to the game against the Ducks, head coach Rick Tocchet spoke about how loud Canucks fans have been this season.

That’s quite the turnaround for the rink that some used to refer to as “Rogers Library.”

“Obviously we have a good home record, but I think the players thrive for the fans,” Tocchet told reporters. “They’ve been real loud this year. Let’s use them as juice for us.”

The Canucks will get plenty of home cooking over the next two and a half weeks, as six of their next seven games are at Rogers Arena. Needless to say, if they keep up their dominant home-ice play, they’ll be in a great spot before they head on their next multi-game road trip starting December 16.

“We travel a lot. Guys are in the hotel a lot. It’s nice for guys to be around their family, too. And I think that breeds a little bit of fun; some guys have kids, it’s nice. You get a different feeling other than being on the road all the time. So this is a nice little break for guys to be at home,” Tocchet added.

“I think that’s a nice break. But, in saying that, you still gotta come to the rink and be ready to play. You can’t just be too comfortable.”