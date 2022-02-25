On Saturday, TV journalist Myles Harris was going about his work day, reporting from the streets of Columbus, Ohio, when he spotted his mom driving towards him.

The unsuspecting ABC6 reporter did a double take, shrugging in feigned annoyance. “That’s my mom, hold on,” Myles told his cameraman, DeAngelo Byrd.

“Hi, baby!” Sandi Harris proudly exclaimed, stopping her car to greet her son mid-work.

“I’m trying to work right now, and you’re over there calling my phone!” he jested with a smile, while Byrd broke into a fit of giggles.

Myles immediately went on to introduce his cameraman to his mom.

“This is DeAngelo; you can say hi—”

“Hi, DeAngelo!” the excited mother yelled out, waving back.

“—and don’t be holding up traffic, ’cause you got cars behind you!”

“Alright!” said Sandi, blowing a kiss to her baby before steering away and sending his cameraman into another bout of joyful laughter.

Myles returned to his cameraman, Byrd, unable to hide an embarrassed smile as he asked his cameraman: “Did you record that?!”

Well, thank goodness he did.

The journalist posted the mom-ent on his Instagram, and it now has over a million views. “Typical Sandi 🤦🏽‍♂️ Yes, typical Sandi… Thanks for @deangelodbyrd who kept rolling 🎥” his caption reads.

The clip has over 7,000 comments from not just reporters, but people from all walks of life who can’t help but relate to the moment.

“My mom would absolutely do this,” wrote radio host Joy Taylor.

“It was the ‘what is she doing?’ arms gesture for me.. as soon as you saw your moms car. I felt that,” commented Instagram user @josiely.

Cameraman Byrd, who was thoroughly (and audibly) entertained by the whole encounter, also posted the video on his Instagram page with the caption, “When you record the best moment of 2022.”

“What a blessing to share such a joyful moment.. so happy I captured this and mama Sandi came by to show some love!! @mylestharris has a great mom,” he wrote.

Like everyone else, we wholeheartedly agree.

Daily Hive has reached out to Myles Harris for comment and will update this article when he responds.