A video has surfaced showing a very agitated woman yelling at workers at Toronto Pearson airport, in what can only be described as a Karen-esque.

Verified Instagram account @passengershaming, which curates videos of passengers exhibiting all manner of embarrassing behaviour, shared the video on Friday morning. It had thousands of likes within minutes, and it now stands at nearly 14,000.

“This is goddamn bullshit! We can’t fly because of your staff shortages!” she exclaims at an unsuspecting worker just doing their job at a counter. “Don’t give me the bullshit!”

“Are you done yelling?” the worker responds calmly.

“Karens out here Karening… DON’T BE A KAREN,” reads @passengershaming’s caption, adding that the staff shortages the woman is angry about have occurred due to people being off work due to being sick from Omicron and other COVID-related issues.

“And you see this?” she says, gently kicking the trolley bag with an unrecognizable logo. “They’re getting called tomorrow. I work for a bunch of lawyers. And they are getting called in your head office!”

“And you think I’m intimidated by that?” the worker asks, incensing the woman to the point of nearly bleaching her roots. “Oh, I don’t give a shit what you think!” she snaps.

Another employee can be heard warning the woman that if she doesn’t stop swearing, she won’t be travelling with the carrier.

“Really? We’re not travelling anyway! I want a refund, and I want to rebook,” the woman tells the employee.

“Well, we will make sure that you don’t travel at all if you continue,” a worker says sternly.

The video ends with the woman being asked to step out of the queue she’s in as her husband attempts to calm her down.

The video was initially posted by TikToker @dz4sheezy on December 20 last year, who says he recorded it while in WestJet’s customer service line to discuss a missed connection.

According to his follow-up video, workers said the delay was caused due to staff shortages, and they were still de-icing the plane.

“I understand it’s Christmas travel, so delays are to be expected, but it was just the way WestJet kind of went about it, and the customers… we kind of felt a little mistreated,” the TikToker said in the video.

“[The woman] wasn’t wrong — she kind of verbalized what we were all thinking, but she was wrong in the way, in my opinion, that she treated the workers, because it obviously was out of their control, and you just don’t treat people like that,” he added. “I don’t think it’s going to get you anywhere in any situation…except on a no-fly list.”

The woman has not been identified, but with her threatening legal action, displaying top-tier entitlement, and demanding she is refunded and rebooked, many of the commenters are determining one thing with confidence — this is a card-carrying Karen.