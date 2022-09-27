SportsSports mediaCanadiens

John Lu to leave TSN Canadiens beat, starting new gig in Winnipeg

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Sep 27 2022, 1:46 pm
John Lu to leave TSN Canadiens beat, starting new gig in Winnipeg
Courtesy John Lu

TSN reporter John Lu is heading home to Winnipeg.

After spending the last 22 years in Montreal and Toronto covering the Canadiens and Maple Leafs, Lu is departing to join TSN’s Winnipeg Jets coverage.

TSN colleague Bryan Mudryk shared the news via social media, which was also relayed on last night’s preseason broadcast against the New Jersey Devils.

“Going to miss this guy! Massive part of our Habs on TSN team! So happy my guy
gets to go back home to Winnipeg for the Jets gig,” Mudryk wrote.

Growing up in Manitoba, Lu actually began his career with Bell Media as a general assignment reporter with CTV Winnipeg back in 2000, after graduating from Red River College Polytechnic with a communications diploma in journalism.

From there, he worked for TSN’s Leafs coverage from 2000-2007, before making the move to Quebec in 2007.

Outside of his suits, hair, and personality, perhaps his most iconic statement was his classic broadcast hit sign-off: “John Lu, TSN, Montreal.”

As you may have guessed, Canadiens fans and media members are a little bit shook by the move, while Jets fans are happy to get the new face in town.

The Canadiens are scheduled to visit the Jets on November 3, while Winnipeg will be heading to Montreal for a game at the Bell Centre on January 17.

Daily Hive has reached out to John Lu for comment.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Sports media
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.