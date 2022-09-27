John Lu to leave TSN Canadiens beat, starting new gig in Winnipeg

TSN reporter John Lu is heading home to Winnipeg.

After spending the last 22 years in Montreal and Toronto covering the Canadiens and Maple Leafs, Lu is departing to join TSN’s Winnipeg Jets coverage.

TSN colleague Bryan Mudryk shared the news via social media, which was also relayed on last night’s preseason broadcast against the New Jersey Devils.

Going to miss this guy! Massive part of our Habs on TSN team! So happy my guy @JohnLuTSNMtl gets to go back home to Winnipeg for the Jets gig. @djpoulin20 said he will step up his suit game in John’s absence. Much love buddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ObkCywRQX0 — Bryan Mudryk (@BryanMudryk) September 27, 2022

Growing up in Manitoba, Lu actually began his career with Bell Media as a general assignment reporter with CTV Winnipeg back in 2000, after graduating from Red River College Polytechnic with a communications diploma in journalism.

From there, he worked for TSN’s Leafs coverage from 2000-2007, before making the move to Quebec in 2007.

Outside of his suits, hair, and personality, perhaps his most iconic statement was his classic broadcast hit sign-off: “John Lu, TSN, Montreal.”

As you may have guessed, Canadiens fans and media members are a little bit shook by the move, while Jets fans are happy to get the new face in town.

Did I just see that John Lu is leaving the Habs beat for Winnipeg? That's a huge loss for Habs fans and the Habs beat in general. A great reporter. Must be a great opportunity. — Mike (@HabsLaughs) September 27, 2022

First a Hurricane grazes my house now John Lu is leaving for Winnipeg to join Dan Robertson? Its been a bad few days — Blain Potvin (@BlainPotvin_THW) September 27, 2022

WE'RE LOSING JOHN LU? nooooo — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 27, 2022

John Lu announces he’s gonna be the new guy for the Jets. Very sad news. Thank you for everything @JohnLuTSNMtl you’ve been one of a kind — Michael (@CaufieldHabs2) September 27, 2022

John Lu is going to the Peg; this preseason is full of surprises. Wish him the best, he will be missed — Yan Lafrenière (@YanLafreniere) September 27, 2022

JOHN LU NO — How many days till the home opener? (@car3ypr1ce) September 27, 2022

Off ice the Jets have gotten a huge face lift. John Lu is a huge hire — Jackson✈️ (@JetsHubYT) September 27, 2022

The Canadiens are scheduled to visit the Jets on November 3, while Winnipeg will be heading to Montreal for a game at the Bell Centre on January 17.

Daily Hive has reached out to John Lu for comment.