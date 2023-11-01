Former BC premier John Horgan accepts new federal role after cancer battle

NewsPolitics

Nov 1 2023, 5:47 pm
John Horgan, who stepped down from being BC’s premier last year after a battle with cancer, is taking on a prestigious new role with the federal government.

Horgan will be Canada’s ambassador to Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

“I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our two countries’ common interests,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Horgan was first elected to the BC legislature in 2005, and led the province through the COVID-19 pandemic as premier.

Premier David Eby took over from Horgan and now leads BC’s NDP government.

