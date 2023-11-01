Former BC premier John Horgan accepts new federal role after cancer battle

John Horgan, who stepped down from being BC’s premier last year after a battle with cancer, is taking on a prestigious new role with the federal government.

Horgan will be Canada’s ambassador to Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

“I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our two countries’ common interests,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Just announced: @JJHorgan is Canada’s next Ambassador to Germany. With his proven track record of dedicated public service, I’m confident he’ll continue to serve Canadians well – and help advance our countries’ common interests and shared priorities. https://t.co/mfhFBrhqXV pic.twitter.com/sJ48NyzG6G — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 1, 2023

Horgan was first elected to the BC legislature in 2005, and led the province through the COVID-19 pandemic as premier.

Premier David Eby took over from Horgan and now leads BC’s NDP government.