Blue Jays fans are wondering why Joey Votto hasn't been called up

Aug 21 2024, 5:55 pm
If the Toronto Blue Jays were planning on calling up Joey Votto, this week seemed to be the perfect opportunity.

The 40-year-old, who is currently playing with Triple-A Buffalo, seemed like a reasonable call-up candidate with the Jays going head-to-head with his former team, the Cincinnati Reds.

That won’t be happening, however, as the Blue Jays are set to play the final of a three-game series versus the Reds this evening, while Votto still remains with the Buffalo Bisons.

Plenty of Blue Jays fans were hopeful that the six-time All-Star would get a proper send-off and felt that the team’s struggles made it even more appropriate to do so. Many have since expressed their frustration over social media, feeling it was a missed opportunity.

While calling him up seemed like a no-brainer to many, others pointed toward Votto’s struggles. After missing a large chunk of the season due to an ankle sprain, he has hit just .143 with 22 strikeouts in 15 games. A promotion would have also resulted in a current Blue Jays player, perhaps Steward Berroa, being reassigned.

Despite some fans’ disappointment, there is still an opportunity for Votto to receive a Major League promotion with roughly six weeks remaining in the season. Perhaps after some more reps in Triple-A, he will be able to make his way onto the Blue Jays roster at some point in September.

