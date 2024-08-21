Blue Jays fans are wondering why Joey Votto hasn't been called up

If the Toronto Blue Jays were planning on calling up Joey Votto, this week seemed to be the perfect opportunity.

The 40-year-old, who is currently playing with Triple-A Buffalo, seemed like a reasonable call-up candidate with the Jays going head-to-head with his former team, the Cincinnati Reds.

That won’t be happening, however, as the Blue Jays are set to play the final of a three-game series versus the Reds this evening, while Votto still remains with the Buffalo Bisons.

Plenty of Blue Jays fans were hopeful that the six-time All-Star would get a proper send-off and felt that the team’s struggles made it even more appropriate to do so. Many have since expressed their frustration over social media, feeling it was a missed opportunity.

As if the Bluejays care at all about making good decisions or PR? This team has kept a GM and coach in place that everyone else in baseball think should be fired. — Jordan Spinks (@jordanspinks61) August 21, 2024

He will probably never play with the Jays at this point sadly. — RobB (@rrxb363) August 21, 2024

They should have brought him up for today. He’s likely going to retire at the end of the year. Missed opportunity for sure. — Kevin Hurford (@kevhurford) August 21, 2024

I figured they give him one game …even 1 AB against the team he spent his whole career with! He’s likely gonna retire after this season — Jeff Kendall (@Newfiestud_79) August 21, 2024

Should’ve just let him DH for a game. What’s the hurt in that the seasons been over since May — Matt (@vladjrCTE) August 21, 2024

I expected at least a dh from Votto — Sharonne Young (@sharonne_young) August 21, 2024

It would have likely been his only chance to face his old team for the rest of his career and they are out of the playoff race. They should have played him against the Reds. — Evan Wain (@thisistheevan) August 21, 2024

The Jays are cowards for not calling him up. — Bill (@readybeeill) August 21, 2024

The Jays never miss an opportunity to miss a PR opportunity. They are terrible at PR and Comms in general, which is saying something given their owners. — Marc Despatie (@marc_despatie12) August 21, 2024

After a terrible year for the @BlueJays you think the Votto move would have been a no brainer but with their front office who is surprised. Glad Jay’s accepts mediocrity — Chick (@chicktko3) August 21, 2024

While calling him up seemed like a no-brainer to many, others pointed toward Votto’s struggles. After missing a large chunk of the season due to an ankle sprain, he has hit just .143 with 22 strikeouts in 15 games. A promotion would have also resulted in a current Blue Jays player, perhaps Steward Berroa, being reassigned.

Despite some fans’ disappointment, there is still an opportunity for Votto to receive a Major League promotion with roughly six weeks remaining in the season. Perhaps after some more reps in Triple-A, he will be able to make his way onto the Blue Jays roster at some point in September.