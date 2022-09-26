Aritzia's having a hiring fair this fall and the perks are unreal

Ahead of the busy holiday season, Aritzia is looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs across its distribution centre, concierge, and retail teams across BC.

And in Vancouver, they are having a job fair soon where you can introduce yourself in person.

If you apply, you can expect wages up to $25 per hour, as a combination of both base and bonus pay, depending on which role you choose.

Here are the roles they’re looking to fill:

Distribution Centre Associate

At the distribution centre, you’ll have a hands-on role where you pick, pack and send out Artizia goodies across the globe.

Concierge Advisor

On the concierge team, you’ll be helping clients online and over the phone – a great option if you’re a people person and problem-solver.

Retail Associate

On the retail team, you’ll work in-store, providing unique shopping and styling experiences at Arizia boutiques.

The perks at Aritzia vary by workplace but include industry-leading wages, plenty of growth opportunities and more:

Product discounts online and in store

Competitive remuneration with performance-based pay increases and career progression

Performance incentives

In-house commissary and cafe with complimentary beverages (support office, concierge and distribution centre)

Free premium subscription to wellness app – Headspace

Employee Assistance Program

In-house gym facility (support office, concierge and distribution centre)

Bike storage rooms and shower facilities

Dog-friendly office (support office and concierge)

Transit subsidy

Where: Vancouver Support Office – 611 Alexander Street, Vancouver

When: October 1 and 2 from 12 pm to 5 pm